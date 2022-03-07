Which Banks Offer More Interest on Fixed Deposits?

Interest Rates on Fixed Deposits: The interest rates on fixed deposits have been modified by the public sector's largest bank, Bank of Baroda. The bank already offers senior citizens an additional 0.50 per cent interest rate.

However, starting on February 25, the Bank of Baroda has modified the interest rate on fixed deposits. As a result of this move, the BoB's new FD interest rates have risen from 2.80 per cent to 5.25 per cent for maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years.

Also Read: Indian Student Harjot Singh Shot At In Kyiv, Escorted To IAF's Special Aircraft

The bank has announced a 2.80% interest rate on FDs with maturities ranging from 7 to 45 days. In this case, interest will be 3.7 per cent on maturities of 46 to 180 days and 4.30 per cent on maturities of 181 to 270 days when the bank modifies.

From 271 days to less than a year, the interest rate on FDs is 4.4 per cent. Aside from that, FDs that mature in a year get a 5% interest rate. Simultaneously, the interest rate on FDs with maturities greater than one year but less than three years is 5.1 per cent.

The Bank of Baroda offers 5.25 per cent interest on FDs of more than 5 years and up to 10 years.HDFC Bank and SBI had previously modified their FD interest rates. Its immediate advantage is granted to new FD holders.

SBI FD Interest:

7 days to 45 days: 2.90%

from 46 days to 179 days: 3.90%

from 180 days to 210 days: 4.40%

from 211 days to less than 1 year: 4.40% Above

1 year and 2 years Below: 5.10% Above 2 Years & Below 3 Years: 5.20%

Above 3 Years & Below 5 Years: 5.45%

From 5 Years to 10 Years: 5.50%

HDFC FD Interest:

7 days to 14 days: 2.50%

15 days to 29 days: 2.50%

30 days to 45 days: 3.00%

from 46 days to 60 days: 3.00%

from 61 days to 90 days: 3.00%

from 91 days to 6 months: 3.50%

from 6 months to 9 months: 4.40%

from 9 months to 1 year To: 4.40%

From 1 year: 5.00%

From 1 year to 2 years: 5.00%

From 2 years to 3 years: 5.20%

From 3 years to 5 years: 5.45%

From 5 years to 10 years: 5.60%