When Will COVID Vaccines Moderna, Pfizer be Available In India?  

According to reports, Moderna will mostly be available in India in the form of a single dose vaccine by next year. They are currently in talks with Cipla for the same. US vaccine Pfizer shared that they can give 5 crore doses in this year itself but it wants regulatory relaxation.

As the need is greater now, it will be best if India can get as many doses of international vaccine as they can. The second wave has put the country at risk with a shortage of vaccine. The centre is now trying to procure the vaccine in high number for everyone in the country.

Since the cases are high and vaccine doses are less, people are getting concerned. They want to get vaccinated as soon as possible but cannot as there aren’t enough doses available.

Also Read: Telangana: Vaccination for 18+ Age Group From Today

While India is battling the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the scarcity of vaccines has robbed people of the hope of keeping the virus at bay. But, the Central government claimed that the Covid vaccine will be available for the whole country by December this year. India will have access to over 2 billion doses of eight different Covid-19 vaccines between August and December, the centre said.

While Covidshield, Covaxin are already in circulation in India, the Russian vaccine Sputnik V was also given authorization in India.

The vaccine candidates of Biological E, Zydus Cadila, Genova, and Bharat Biotech’s nasal vaccine are in various stages of clinical trials. Novavax, coming from the Serum Institute, is undergoing its second phase of trials in India.

But once the trials get over, people in India will be able to pick the vaccine they want to get. More choices come with more confusion. So people should be able to understand the various vaccines, their efficacy. The officials reminded people to take the same vaccine in both doses and advised them not to take more than one vaccine.