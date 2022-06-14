When is Strawberry Moon 2022 in India And How to Watch

By Devraj Bollareddy

This June’s full moon is called the strawberry moon and the astrology community has regarded it as an event of great astrological significance. Here’s why: The strawberry moon comes as the mercury retrograde comes to an end, right before the longest day of the year. Today’s strawberry moon is regarded as a Supermoon; It is by far, only the second Supermoon of the year. The first Supermoon was the blood moon lunar eclipse during the full moon in May.

Today’s strawberry moon is the last full moon before the start of the summer solstice, a significant annual celebration. If you are wondering why today’s full moon is called the strawberry moon, it is because June marks the beginning of the strawberry harvest season. If you believe in the power of manifestation, today’s Supermoon will bring with it a lot of lunar energy which may have huge implications for you. The strawberry moon is associated with luck, love, prosperity and growth and astrologers recommend you to manifest your greatest desires and state that it is the perfect time to remove toxic energies and relationships from your life.

If you are an avid sky watcher, a moon is referred to as a Supermoon when it is within 90% of its closest proximity to earth which means that it appears bigger and brighter than a usual full moon. To be specific, the moon is going to appear about 30% brighter and about 17% larger. It is going to be a feast for your eyes since the moon today is 95% illuminated. Setting the scene for an enchanted night with loads of moonlight. If you do not want to miss out on this spectacle, the Virtual Telescope Project in Italy is organizing a free live stream at 12:45 am IST which is when the full moon is going to rise above Rome.

Also Read: World Blood Donor Day 2022: Quotes, History And Slogan For This Year