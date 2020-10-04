When Needed Most, Diggi Raja Leaves Kamal Nath

They are two senior politicians and have spent decades together in the Congress Party. Both the leaders are past 70s and are staring at a possible political retirement. Till recently, they were best of friends. But, of late, both seem to have fallen out.

The leaders in question are former Chief Ministers Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath. Kamal Nath has recently lost power, when 23 of the party MLAs owing allegiance to young leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the post and brought down the Congress government. Ever since Kamal Nath lost power, his relations with Digvijay Singh have deteriorated and it is now being said that they are not even on talking terms.

While Kamal Nath has always been an MP, he is now an MLA. Diggie Raja, who was two-time CM of the state, is now an MP. Sources say that Kamal Nath is now almost lonely with no leader coming to him. He is also worried about the impending bypolls to 22 assembly seats that the rebel Congress MLAs have resigned in support of Jyotiraditya. The political winds are now appearing to be favourable to the BJP in MP.