When is Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 Date, Significance

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi is also known as Eid-e-Milad or Mawlid and this festival is observed on Rabi'al-awwal, the third month of Islamic calendar by Muslims across the globe. This festival marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and some muslims believe it to be the death anniversary of Prophet. Muslims believe that Prophet Muhammad was born in 570 AD in Mecca and died in 632 AD in Medina. Shia and Sunni communities celebrate this festival. Sunni Muslims do it on the 12th of the Islamic month of Rabi al-Awwal, Shia Muslims observe it on the 17th of Rabi al-Awwal.

This year, Eid Milad-Un-Nabi will start on the evening of October 8 and will end on the evening of October 9.

On this day, Muslims wear new clothes visit mosques and read Quran and remember the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad. Muslims also donate food and clothes to poor and needy. Some people also observe fast.

Here are Eid Milad Greetings, Messages and WhatsApp Status to Share With Your Loved Ones

May Allah fill all of our hearts with kindness, love and patience. Eid Mubarak!

A blessed Mawlid to you, may Allah ease your hardships and shower prosperity on you.

May the light of this holy day enlighten our hearts and soothe our minds. Eid Mubarak!

The Prophet Muhammad said: “Whoever sends blessings upon me, Allah will send blessings upon him tenfold.” So let us send him our prayers this Mawlid.

May the Prophet's teaching help you to lead a halal and peaceful life. Wishing you a blessed Eid Milad Un Nabi!

Eid-Milad-un-Nabi is an occasion to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, it is an opportunity to celebrate him and his life

Eid is a time of celebrations, festivities, and prayers! May we all do good and get good in return. Happy Eid-Milad-un-Nabi!