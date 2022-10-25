Whatsapp Services Down Worldwide

Messaging services in India Whatsapp has been temporarily stopped in India for the past hour leading to great inconvenience for users across the nation. The messaging app has been down since 12:30 afternoon and it seemed like a global impact with the whole world being affected. Whatsapp services are in use across 150 countries and 60 languages.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore @WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible." - @Meta Company Spokesperson stated after half an hour of the problem surfacing.

Meanwhile, other Meta-owned services, such as Instagram and Facebook are working and people are using them and Telegram and G as an alternative to communicate.

Tech analysts say that it could be to regular server maintenance or server administration work being done or the servers could be down also. However, there was no official message from the Meta company which had taken over Whatsapp initially when the issue cropped up and later said in an official statement that it would rectify the problem at the earliest.

Whatsapp services are used by many people for both personal and official communication. Apart from messages, photos, documents and videos are shared through this app. Many businesses have also been impacted due to the outage. Whatsapp Web services have also been impacted by the issue.

Meanwhile, many users have raised issues on Twitter and expressed their concern over messages not being sent or received by users across the country which is now trending on the top with the hashtag #whatsappdown.

Some Twitter users are also connecting the solar eclipse with the Whatsappdown tag which is going viral now.

Check out some of the users' reactions to Whatsapp down...

People Coming to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down #WhatsappDown #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/Jij5ROKoc5 — Tayyab Zia (@TayyabZ52894936) October 25, 2022