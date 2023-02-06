WhatsApp Chatbot: Indian Railway Makes Ordering Food Easy for Passengers

New Delhi: Indian Railways is adopting the newer technologies aggressively. To facilitate the passengers, the national transporter has now introduced WhatsApp food delivery system. The passengers will be able to order food through WhatsApp chatbot soon.

This chatbot facility is currently available on selected trains. The passengers can use this WhatsApp number to place an order for food +91 8750001323.

“WhatsApp communication for e-catering services implemented on selected trains and passengers. Based on customer feedback and suggestions, the company will enable the same on other trains,” a statement from the Railways said.

The chatbot will process the orders received from the onboard passengers and will also book meals for them. Currently, the Indian Railways is serving approximately 50,000 meals per day to the onboard customers through its e-catering services enabled through its website (www.ecatering.irctc.co.in) as well as app.

