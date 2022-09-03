What's in Sonali Phogat's Personal Diary?

After searching for three days at Sonali Phogat’s house, the Goa police seized all the lockers and also three dairies from her room.

The Goa police reached Sonali Phogat’s Sant Nagar residence in Haryana’s Hisar district on Friday, Sonali’s bedroom, wardrobe, and password-protected locker were inspected by the police search team.

Apparently, property transactions and other details were said to be written by Sonali in the diaries.

Goa Police Inspector Theron D’Costa, along with his team reached Hisar a few days back for the investigation, after seizing the lockers he talked with the media and said “We are still investigating and scrutinizing the case. A conclusion can only be drawn once we are through with the investigation.”

After the investigation was done Sonali’s brother Vatan Dhaka said “I received a call from the Goa Police in the morning requesting another search of our Sant Nagar apartment, where they had spent nearly three hours today (Friday). The police had also locked the locker Sonali Phogat had used, and they had taken three diaries with them.”

“After failing to open the digital locker, it was seized by police,” said Aman Punia, the deceased BJP leader’s brother-in-law.

Sonali Phogat, 42, was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23. A post-mortem report revealed blunt force injury on her body, following which the Goa Police registered a murder case.

