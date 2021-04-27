What's The Ideal Interval Between Russian Sputnik V Vaccine Doses

Talking about the use of the vaccine, Sputnik V developer Gamaleya Research Centre shared that the decision regarding wait time between each vaccine dose is up to India. They can make a call and go ahead with the inoculation plan.

Director of Gamaleya Research Centre, Alexander Gintsburg said that the standard interval time between two vaccine doses is set as 21 days but it can also be 3 months. It will have no negative effect on the vaccine’s immunity. At certain times, this delay even helps boost immunity.

Gintsburg further added that this decision anyways has to be taken by the individual nation. Depending on what’s best for the country and its people, the drug regulator of each country will decide on the appropriate interval. It is now up to India, they can either give the second shot after 21 days or wait for three months.

With India facing the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic and the number of new cases increasing each day, in the good news of sorts, Russian COVID Vaccine Sputnik V received approval for emergency use by an expert panel of India's central drug authority, but with certain conditions.

Also Read: As Vaccine Supplies Dry Up Back Home, India To Import Sputnik V From Russia!

Now it is a necessity that more citizens be vaccinated at a given time. Given the situation, the centre has decided to pace up the vaccine drive. Dr Reddy's Laboratories filed an application for the emergency use authorisation with the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).

Dr Reddy's partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) last year to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V and its usage in India. The Sputnik V Vaccine has been developed by the Gemaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. It has an efficacy of 91.6 per cent as per global reports. It is also the first to be authorised in August 2020. At present, about 59 nations have agreements for its manufacturing and use globally. In March 2021, Dr Reddy’s says, it's just weeks before the Vaccine could get clearance from Indian regulators for use. In the meantime, at least half a dozen Indian drug majors have entered into tie-ups with the RIDF, the Russian Sovereign Fund for production.