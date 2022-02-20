What is Y Category Security Granted To Kumar Vishwas

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to give 'Y' category security to former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas. He was given security cover in light of recent political developments and the threat perception after his remarks on Arvind Kejriwal.

The central government had reviewed the security of Vishwas and the threat perception based on intelligence inputs in the wake of his allegations against AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Vishwas had accused Arvind Kejriwal of supporting separatists during the high-voltage campaign for the assembly elections in Punjab but AAP chief has dismissed the allegations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also referred to the allegations levelled by Kumar Vishwas in his speech during a rally in Punjab.

"All these corrupt people have come together in calling me a terrorist. The person who they call a terrorist has today dedicated 12,430 smart classrooms to the nation. Now, the children of officers, judges, rickshaw drivers, and workers will sit at the same desk and study. This terrorist is fulfilling the dreams of Baba Sahib Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh," Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

'Y' category security consists of eight personnel which may include one or two commandos and police personnel. According to the sources, CRPF personnel will be responsible for the safety of Kumar Vishwas.

