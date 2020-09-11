As per TradingEconomics.com, India’s imports from China was Rs. 429.55 billion for January 2020. The substantial increase in trade between the two countries over the years cannot be overlooked. On the other hand, nor can we snub the nationwide demand to boycott Chinese goods.

By the end of this article, you will be able to understand the impact on India’s economy if it decides to end trade with China. But, before jumping to the conclusion, let us understand the reason behind this clamour.

Why are Indians demanding a boycott Chinese goods?

This is not the first time that the citizens of India are demanding a ban on Chinese goods. But, the matter just got bigger after 15 June 2020 when Indian and Chinese army engaged in a deadly face-off in the Galwan Valley located in Ladakh. The clash was so detrimental that nearly 20 Indian jawans lost their lives. This incident provoked the citizens of India, making them agitate against China and its products.

Traders across the country started to urge e-commerce companies to restrict the trade of Chinese products and focus more on Indian products. Celebrities have been asked not to endorse or promote any Chinese brand. As the agitation goes on, Indian manufacturers are ensuring to create affordable goods like that of China’s. And, with the existence of companies like GrabOn, people have high hopes to get desired products at a reasonable price.

But, the question here is, it is possible for India to ban Chinese goods?

What will be the impact on India’s economy if it bans Chinese goods?

This is not the first time the country thought of banning Chinese companies. The idea has been resonating in Indian streets since a long time now. But, the bitter truth is that India cannot ban Chinese goods. Here’s why.

1.India’s electronic market will be at stake

It is no secret that India majorly relies on China for electronic goods. From Xiaomi to Oppo, from OnePlus to Vivo, almost all the big mobile brands are Chinese. Other major brands like Gionee and Haier are also ruling the Indian electronic market. Banning these companies will cost a lot to India. Besides this, Indians are also consumers of China’s e-commerce giants like Shein, Alibaba and Club Factory and apps like TikTok and LIKE.

2.India and China are members of WTO

India and China are active members of the World Trade Organization (WTO). According to WTO’s rules, its member countries can not ban each other. WTO calls for a free and easy flow of trade among its member countries. Banning Chinese companies will be against the norms of WTO.

3.Indian traders and manufacturers will be adversely hit

Be it toys, plastic, household items, cosmetics, kitchen appliances, motor parts or any other good. The smallest of the small businesses in India depends on Chinese manufacturers. Boycotting Chinese products and manufacturing their own products will be very expensive to Indian traders.

4.India’s poor might suffer more

India’s not-so privileged and poor society is to suffer the most resulting in this type of a ban. The reason being availability of made-in-India goods at a higher price. For example, if Chinese budget smartphone is replaced by Japan or America’s costlier one or India’s less efficient ones, the rich might just opt for the expensive ones and the poor might face a big loss.

5.India will lose out on Chinese investment

Over the years, China’s investment in the Indian market has increased rapidly. China has major projects operating in India. The telecom sector, especially, has enormous Chinese investment. China has also pumped money in India’s big startups like Paytm, Dream11, Ola and Byju’s. Banning trade with China will also harm the country’s startup ecosystem.

But, before taking any such measure of banning trade with China, we first need to debunk these issues.

What will be the impact on China’s economy if India puts a ban on its products?

Is India all prepared to ban Chinese goods?

Will the trade ban by India hurt China?

China is India’s largest trading partner. But, is that the same with China? Is India the most crucial trading partner of China? Absolutely not! China is the largest trading partner of almost all the countries in the world. India has a very small share in China’s exports. China’s exports to India is just 3% of its total exports. Hence, putting a ban on Chinese products will barely hurt China. It will indeed cause extensive harm to India.

Is India all prepared to ban Chinese goods?

The Traders’ body of India has already released a list of 3000 Chinese products to be banned in the market. Viral messages and videos on social media against Chinese goods have further added fuel to the fire. But, is India all prepared to ban Chinese goods? The answer is NOT YET! First things first, no country in the world is completely self-reliant. Every nation has to depend on other nations for some or the other essential goods. In order to be sufficiently self-dependent, India first needs to enhance its capabilities and strive to increase its share in the global market. Also, boycotting Chinese goods at this point, where India’s economy is at its weakest will be a bad idea.

The sole reason why previous boycotts of Chinese goods in India did not work is because of a lack in India’s manufacturing capabilities. Having solved this problem, India can surely become ‘atma nirbhar’ and give a stiff competition not only to China, but also to other countries.

