What Values Do Women Wearing Ripped Jeans Impart To Children Asks Tirath Singh Rawat, Trolled

Newly-appointed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat courted controversy when he commented on women who wear ripped jeans saying he feels such women do not provide the right environment at home for children.

At an event on Tuesday, Rawat criticized women for wearing ripped jeans and wondered what values they will impart to their children, triggering a protest from opposition parties. He said youngsters go to the market to buy ripped jeans and if they do not find one, they cut their jeans using scissors.

Rawat went on to describe the attire of a woman, who once sat next to him on a flight.

He said the woman was wearing boots, jeans ripped at the knees, and several bangles in her hands with two children traveling with her. "She runs an NGO, goes out in the society, and has two children, but she wears jeans ripped at the knees. What values will she impart?" he asked.

"Kaynchi se sanskaar (culture by scissors) - showing bare knees, wearing ripped denim, and looking like rich kids - these are the values being given now... If this kind of woman goes out in the society to meet people and solve their problems, what kind of message are we giving out to society, to our kids?" said the Chief Minister.

Rawat's remarks created a huge uproar on Twitter, with many women users slamming him by posting their photos in #RippedJeans

May Bjp rule for another 50 years but.... ripped jeans and boots will rock forever!

Men don’t tell us what to wear!

I wear shorts and snickers, I dance like a hip hopper, I chant Hanuman chalisa, I vote, I travel like a Gypsy and I cancel Men like him.

Stop ✋ https://t.co/QsSM15RCAI — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) March 18, 2021

I don’t wear jeans owing to the humidity & heat here but happy for this ripped T shirt with my संस्कारी घुटना’s showing!..& #GirlsWhoWearRippedJeans don’t need anyone’s permission in #India . We are the land of the glorious Konark, Khajurao, Modhera, Thirumayam, Virupaksha! 🧚🏿♀️🔴 https://t.co/zP98bBiLkd pic.twitter.com/gZQfWjN6Rb — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) March 17, 2021

Currently ripping all my jeans — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) March 18, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda had on Wednesday evening reacted to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's comment. Taking to her Instagram story, Navya shared a photo of herself in ripped jeans, asking the CM to change his mentality.

However, she later deleted the post.