What Type of Cases CBI Investigates

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigates the cases of corruption, bribery and misconduct of Union government employees. It also conducts probes into the cases relating to infringement of fiscal and economic laws. The agency also investigates serious crimes, having national and international ramifications, committed by organised gangs of professional criminals.

On the request of the state government or the directions from the Supreme Court and High Court, the CBI will take up the cases (murder, kidnapping, rape) of national importance for investigation.

What types of cases are handled by CBI?

Special Crimes – for investigation of serious and organized crime under the Indian Penal Code and other laws on the requests of State Governments or on the orders of the Supreme Court and High Courts – such as cases of terrorism, bomb blasts, kidnapping for ransom and crimes committed by the mafia/the underworld.

Economic Crimes – for investigation of major financial scams and serious economic frauds, including crimes relating to Fake Indian Currency Notes, Bank Frauds and Cyber Crime, bank frauds, Import Export & Foreign Exchange violations, large-scale smuggling of narcotics, antiques, cultural property and smuggling of other contraband items etc.

Anti-Corruption Crimes – for investigation of cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Public officials and the employees of Central Government, Public Sector Undertakings, Corporations or Bodies owned or controlled by the Government of India.

Suo Moto Cases – CBI can suo-moto take up investigation of offenses only in the Union Territories.

The Central Government can authorize CBI to investigate a crime in a State but only with the consent of the concerned State Government.

The Supreme Court and High Courts, however, can order CBI to investigate a crime anywhere in the country without the consent of the State.