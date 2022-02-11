What! Shashi Tharoor Made A Spelling Mistake?

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday shared a photo from Sansad TV's coverage of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman giving replying to the discussion on Union Budget 2022. Pointing out to the Union minister Ramdas Athawale in the picture, Shashi Tharoor said Athawale's "stunned and incredulous expression".

Shashi Tharoor wrote on Twitter: "Nearly two-hour rely to the Bydget debate. The stunned & incredulous expression on Minister @RamdasAthawale's face says it all: even the Treasury benches can't believe FinMin @nsitharaman's claims about the economy & her Budget!"

Ramdas Athawale took to his Twitter and wrote, "Dear Shashi Tharoor ji, they say one is bound to make mistakes while making unnecessary claims and statements. It's not "Bydget" but BUDGET. Also, not rely but "reply"! Well, we understand!"

Shashi Tharoor replied and wrote, "Careless typing is a bigger sin than bad English! But while you're on a roll, there's someone at JNU who could benefit from your tuition..."

We all know that Shashi Tharoor uses typical English words in his comments on Twitter. He used words like 'lalochezia', 'webaqoof' and the 29-letter 'floccinaucinihilipilification'and people should definitely use a dictionary to find out the meaning.

