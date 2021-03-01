What PM Modi Told Nurse Who Gave Him COVID Shot

New Delhi: Sister P Niveda from Puducherry administered the first dose of Coronavirus vaccine to PM Narendra Modi at Delhi's AIIMS.

"He asked us where do we belong to and after vaccination, he said, 'Laga bhi di, pata hi nahi chala (The vaccine was administered, did not even realize)," she said. She added that the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will be administered to PM Modi after 28 days.

India is all set to begin the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive that will cover 10 crore people across the country from Monday. The government will start the vaccination of people above 60 years and individuals above 45 years of age having comorbidities against Coronavirus.

People with the presence of one of the 20 co-morbidities, including diabetes and heart failure with hospital admission in the past year, will be prioritized in the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the government said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took the first dose of Covaxin, a vaccine against COVID-19 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

PM Modi became the first person to take the covid-19 vaccine shot in the second phase of a nationwide vaccination program against Coronavirus.

PM Modi was administered the Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) at AIIMS.