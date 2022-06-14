What Is New Army Recruitment Scheme Agnipath? Details Inside

NEW DELHI: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the Agnipath scheme on Tuesday. Under the scheme the youngsters will be inducted into Armed Forces( Army, Navy and Air fForce) only for four year tenure including six months of training. Soldiers recruited through the scheme will be called as 'Agniveers'. The agniveers will form a distinct rank and also have a distinct insignia on their uniform.

According to reports about 45,000-50,000 candidates will be recruited under the scheme and the number of recriuts will go up by 5,000 every year. The age limit for the rectruits is 17.5 to 21 years. The soldiers who are recruited under the scheme will be given salary of around RS 30,000 to 40,000. They are also entitled to medals, awards and insurance. After 4 years only 25 per cent of will be retained into the regular cadre based on merit and medical fitness. The retained soldiers can serve a full term of 15 years.

As per the sources, the remaining 75 per cent will be demobilized wih exit, Seva Nidhi packages of Rs 11-12 lakhs, skill certificates and bank loans will be given to them for their second career.

Calling it a transformative initiative, the Defence Minister said, “Efforts are to create a youthful profile of the Armed forces. It would help to train them for new technologies and also improve their health levels. This scheme will increase employment opportunities with new skills in different sectors".

