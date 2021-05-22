What is IMD Color-Coded Warning Classification? How it Works

Indian Meteorology Department’s (IMD) has their own system of issuing warnings. The department gives out warning and forecast. It was reported that another cyclone will likely hit India in the coming days. Cyclone ‘Yaas’ will mostly hit by the end of the month.

The IMD will be using the colour-coded weather warning system to give out information regarding the cyclone and what can be done in case of an emergency. There are four colours that the department uses and depending on the intensity of the situation, they will issue a warning with the associated colour.

Not only when IMD wants to issue an alert regarding cyclones but this colour-coded system is also used for other warnings. In case of rainfall, tornado, storm and other adverse weather conditions, these warnings will be used.

These are the colours that the IMD will use to issue a warning. There are four in total.

Red: IMD issues this at the highest level. This is the ‘take an action' sign. The officials will have to be ready for adverse conditions. Human life is at a definite risk here.

Orange: It means ‘be ready’ as the weather conditions will become bad. IMD uses this colour as an indication of ‘be alert.’ The condition will be extremely bad leading to power cuts, road blockage, etc.

Yellow: This is the ‘beware’ sign. The officials will be asked to stay alert and be prepared. Most likely there will be bad weather conditions and it can last for many days.

Green: This colour signifies that there is ‘no problem’ and that all is good. There will be no adverse situation or any other weather-related concern.