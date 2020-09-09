What Does Pranab Mukherjee's Red Diary Tell?

Highly placed sources in Delhi tell us that there is lot of interest in the notes that former president Pranab Mukherjee kept during his years as a president. Pranab Da is known to keep a record of even minutest detail in his jottings. He has already put out a lot of details in his book Coalition Years.

The political circles feel that Pranab Mukherjee may have made some observations on various decisions by the Congress Party while in power and also those of the BJP now that they are in power. The political circles say that these notings may even have criticised Sonia Gandhi. If these notings are made public, it would be a huge embarrassment for the Congress party. The BJP has little problem if it is criticised because it can always say that Pranab Da is after all a Congressman.

Sources say that some top leaders from the AICC have reportedly talked to Sharmishtha, daughter of Pranab Mukherjee, about these notes. Pranab Da had reportedly given his notes, which are popularly known as red diaries to his daughter Sharmishtha. If these are made public and if they contain something incriminatory, it will be a huge problem for the Congress Party. If sources are to be believed, even Sonia Gandhi is said to be interested about these documents.