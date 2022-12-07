What Did India Search on Google in 2022? Deets Inside

It’s that time of the year when Google publishes lists of India’s most searched queries in different categories. According to Google’s annual yearender titled “Year in Search 2022” films like Brahmastra, Kantara and Indian Premier League (IPL) tournaments remained the top trending search queries.

As the Covid-19 was tapering-off quickly in 2022, Indians wanted to get out and have fun outside their homes. Among the Most Searched Movies in 2022 on Google India is Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra and other blockbuster hits like KGF and Kantara. You can check what movies were frequently searched by the Indian users in 2022:

1. Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

2. K.G.F: Chapter 2

3. The Kashmir Files

4. RRR

5. Kantara

6. Pushpa: The Rise

7. Vikram

8. Laal Singh Chaddha

9. Drishyam 2

10. Thor: Love and Thunder

While in sport searches, IPL was the top trending topic on Google Search for the straight third year. Indian users also searched for FIFA World Cup in (Qatar), Asia Cup, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and Commonwealth Games, the company said.

#YearInSearch showed us 'Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva' 🔥 and 'KGF 2' 🔨 leading the list of ‘most searched movies’.

(We’re taking guesses for which one topped the list!

RT if you think it’s 🔥 or ❤️ this tweet for 🔨) — Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 7, 2022

In the food section, Paneer Pasanda topped the list of food related search queries on Google India. In addition to this, users also searched for ‘Bolo caseiro’ cake and Turkish biscuits ‘Tuzlu kurabiye’.

