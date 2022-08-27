What Boyfriend Did After 2 Girls Fought Over Him At A Bus Stand

Nowadays, we have been listening to the news of girls fighting over boyfriends. Now, in Maharashtra, two girls fought over a boy in the public. Recently, the incident took place at a crowded bus stand in Paithan. Going into the details, one of the girls arrived at the bus stand with the boy. The other girl who got to know about the information reached the spot. Both the girls had a heated argument and later they fought with each other. Now, the question is what did the boy do when the two girls were fighting? The boy somehow managed to escape from the scene. The girls were taken to a police station and they were given counselling.



Also Read: Raja Singh's Lawyers To Seek SC Intervention in Revoking PD Act Against Goshamahal BJP MLA