What is Blue Aadhar Card and Who Can Apply For It

Blue Aadhar, also known as Baal Aadhaar and was introduced by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It is printed in a blue-coloured letter and it is the Aadhaar number provided to children below five years. One of the most important things to be noted is that the blue coloured Aadhaar card becomes invalid when the child becomes five years of age. The parents need to make the blue Aadhar card valid by updating the Aadhaar details of the child with biometrics after the kid attains five years of age. For more information, one can log in to the official website of UIDAI at uidai.gov.in.

Even a newborn child can be enrolled for Aadhaar. A child's birth certificate and the Aadhaar of one of the parents are needed. The Aadhaar number of the child is linked with any one of the parent’s Aadhaar. One can book an appointment from appointments.uidai.gov.in/bookappointment.aspx.

Know how to apply a blue Aadhaar Card

Visit the official UIDAI website - uidai.gov.in

Select the Aadhaar Card registration option.

Fill in the details like child's name, guardian/ parent’s phone number, and other biometric information relating to the child and guardian/ parent.

Fill in details like residential address, locality, state, and others.

Then click on Submit.

Click on the Appointment option for registration of the Aadhaar card

Check the nearest enrolment centre, and fix an appointment. Take all the needed documents like Identity Proof, Address Proof, Proof of Relationship, Date of Birth, and the reference number.

Once all the process is done, an acknowledgment number will be provided by the enrolment centre to track the progress.

