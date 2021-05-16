What is Black Fungus, Symptoms and Treatment Methods

Now India is facing a new disease called mucormycosis or Black Fungus. The Black Fungus infects COVID patients only. It's caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes and often affects the sinuses, lungs, skin, and brain. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, the following conditions in Covid-19 patients increase the risk of Black Fungus infection.

Uncontrolled diabetes

Low Immunity System

Post organ transplant/Co-morbidities/cancer

Black Fungal Infection Symptoms

Runny nose

Swelling and pain in your eyes

Eyelid loss and blurred vision have also been observed in some Black Fungus infections Covid.

Dark spots around the nose

Symptoms of pulmonary (lung) mucormycosis include:

Fever

Cough

Chest pain

Shortness of breath

How Black Fungal related to Covid 19

COVID patients receiving oxygen therapy in the ICU, where a humidifier is used, are susceptible to fungal infection due to moisture exposure.But not all COVID patients will get infected by this disease.

What is the treatment for the Black Fungal infection?

The Black Fungal treatment involves surgically removing all dead and infected tissue. This may result in loss of the upper jaw or sometimes even the eye for some patients. Since it affects various parts of the body, treatment requires a team of microbiologists, internal medicine specialists, intensivist neurologists, ENT specialists, and others.