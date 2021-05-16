What is Black Fungus, Symptoms and Treatment Methods
Now India is facing a new disease called mucormycosis or Black Fungus. The Black Fungus infects COVID patients only. It's caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes and often affects the sinuses, lungs, skin, and brain. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, the following conditions in Covid-19 patients increase the risk of Black Fungus infection.
- Uncontrolled diabetes
- Low Immunity System
- Post organ transplant/Co-morbidities/cancer
Black Fungal Infection Symptoms
- Runny nose
- Swelling and pain in your eyes
- Eyelid loss and blurred vision have also been observed in some Black Fungus infections Covid.
- Dark spots around the nose
Symptoms of pulmonary (lung) mucormycosis include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Chest pain
- Shortness of breath
How Black Fungal related to Covid 19
COVID patients receiving oxygen therapy in the ICU, where a humidifier is used, are susceptible to fungal infection due to moisture exposure.But not all COVID patients will get infected by this disease.
What is the treatment for the Black Fungal infection?
The Black Fungal treatment involves surgically removing all dead and infected tissue. This may result in loss of the upper jaw or sometimes even the eye for some patients. Since it affects various parts of the body, treatment requires a team of microbiologists, internal medicine specialists, intensivist neurologists, ENT specialists, and others.