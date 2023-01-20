What is The Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Controversy All About

The latest Godman to trend on Social Media on Thursday was a temple head of Bageshwar Dham named Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.

It all started with an organization fighting superstition in Maharashtra throwing a challenge and asked him to show his mystical powers in a Satsang held at Nagpur.

The news was that he did not accept it and had fled from the place to Madhya Pradesh.

After Bageshwar Dham started trending people were curious to know who Dhirendra Krishna Shastri was and the Dham he was running.

As per their website, Bageshwar Dham is located in Gadha village of Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh. A Swayambhu Hanuman temple and Balaji Maharaj temple are there and the 27-year-old Dhirendra Krishna Shastri whom devotees address as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar is the spiritual head who lives there.

Born in 1996, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri became famous as his followers claimed he could read minds as per reports in Hindusthan Times.

Dhirendra Shastri has released a video that he claimed was a conspiracy against Hindu Sanatana Dharma and that money was being paid to journalists and people to show him in poor light. In the video, he questions whether talking about religion be termed as a superstition.

Currently, he is in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, and conducting an event there. BJP's Kapil Mishra supported Bageshwar Dham's head and said he is being attacked as he stopped religious conversion, he said in his tweet.