What Are Padma Awards and Who Confers Them
Padma Awards 2022: 128 Winners, A Star-Studded List
The Padma Vibhushan is given for extraordinary and distinguished service, whereas the Padma Bhushan is given for distinguished service of high order and the Padma Shri is given for distinguished service in any field.
The list of Padma awards includes the names of the late CDS Bipin Rawat, late Kalyan Singh, and Ghulam Nabi Azad.
President Ram Nath Kovind will confer Padma Awards on 128 individuals in various categories. The following is a list of those who will be honoured this year.
Republic Day 2022: Many people will receive the prestigious Padma awards, including India's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Hindutva poster boy, the late Kalyan Singh. On the eve of Republic Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs reveals the recipients of India's highest civilian award, as it does every year. Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri are the three different types of Padma awards. Art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medical, literature, education, sports, civil service, and other disciplines/fields of activity are among those recognised.
What are the Padma Awards, and what do they mean?
The Padma awards, along with India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, were established in 1954. Except for three years between 1978 and 1979 and 1993 to 1997, the Padma awards have been given every year since its inception.
The prizes were previously known as Pahela Varg, Dusra Varg, and Tisra Varg. A Presidential Notification in 1955 renamed it Padma Vibhushan (second highest), Padma Bhushan (third highest), and Padma Shri (fourth highest) over the years.
Who confers Padma awards?
The President of India bestows these honours during ceremonial festivities held at Rashtrapati Bhawan every year around March or April. The Padma Awards Committee, which is appointed by the Prime Minister each year, recommends the honorees. The Cabinet Secretary chairs the Padma Awards Committee, which also comprises the Home Secretary, the Secretary to the President, and four to six renowned individuals. The committee's recommendations are forwarded to India's Prime Minister and President for approval.
What is included in the Padma awards?
A certificate signed by the President is presented to the awardees, along with a medallion. They are also given a copy of the same that they can wear to any state ceremony, and their names are published on a ceremonial day in the Gazette of India. The winners are entitled to specific benefits, such as travel on state-owned airlines for official events. The awards, however, do not come with a monetary incentive or a title.
How are nominations made?
Every year, between May 1 and September 15, state administrations, union territories, and central government ministries and departments seek proposals. Self-nominations and suggestions from private organisations are also permitted.
The major requirements, though, are "lifetime achievement," and the medal isn't just granted for long service in any sector, but also particular services.
In a 2018 notification, the government made it essential to file nominations online with an 800-word citation detailing the nominee's remarkable services.
Who is eligible to receive the awards?
The prizes are open to all Indian citizens, regardless of race, occupation, status, or gender. Government employees, including those who work for PSUs, are not eligible for these rewards, except for doctors and scientists.
The awards are granted to those who have made outstanding contributions to the fields of art, social work, civil service, athletics, and public affairs, among other things.
However, by eliminating posthumous honours and prizes to NRIs, foreigners, and overseas citizens, the total number of awards presented in a year is limited to 120 (OCI).
Who will receive the Padma awards in 2022?
The President has approved the presentation of 128 Padma Awards this year, including two pairs of cases. There are four Padma Vibhushans, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 107 Padma Shris on the list. Thirty-four of the recipients are women, and the list also includes ten foreigners, NRIs, and OCIs, as well as 13 posthumous awardees.
Padma Bhushan was also granted to Cyrus Poonawalla of the Serum Institute of India, who developed the COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, and Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella of Bharat Biotech, who developed India's indigenous coronavirus vaccine Covaxin.
The Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award, was bestowed on Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.
Padma Bhushan awards have been given to the late Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa, actor Victor Banerjee, and former Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi.
The Padma Shri was given to Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and singer Sonu Nigam.
Here is the full list:
Padma Vibhushan (4)
1 Prabha Atre, Art
2 Radheyshyam Khemka (Posthumous), Literature and Education
3 General Bipin Rawat (Posthumous), Civil Service
4 Shri Kalyan Singh (Posthumous), Public Affairs
Padma Bhushan (17)
5 Ghulam Nabi Azad, Public Affairs
6 Victor Banerjee, Art
7 Gurmeet Bawa (Posthumous), Art
8 Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, Public Affairs
9 Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Trade and Industry
10 Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella (Duo), Trade and Industry
11 Madhur Jaffery, Culinary (USA)
12 Devendra Jhajharia, Sports
13 Rashid Khan, Art
14 Rajiv Mehrishi, Civil Service
15 Satya Narayana Nadella, Trade and Industry (USA)
16 Sundararajan Pichai, Trade and Industry (USA)
17 Cyrus Poonawalla, Trade and Industry
18 Sanjaya Rajaram (Posthumous), Science and Engineering (Mexico)
19 Pratibha Ray, Literature and Education
20 Swami Sachidanand, Literature and Education
21 Vashishth Tripathi, Literature and Education
Padma Shri (107)
22 Prahlad Rai Agarwala, Trade and Industry
23 Najma Akhtar, Literature and Education
24 Sumit Antil, Sports
25 T Senka Ao, Literature and Education
26 Kamalini Asthana and Nalini Asthana (Duo), Art
27 Subbanna Ayyappan, Science and Engineering
28 JK Bajaj, Literature and Education
29 Sirpi Balasubramaniam, Literature and Education
30 Srimad Baba Balia, Social Work
31 Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay, Science and Engineering
32 Madhuri Barthwal, Art
33 Akhone Asgar Ali Basharat, Literature and Education
34 Dr Himmatrao Bawaskar, Medicine
35 Harmohinder Singh Bedi, Literature and Education
36 Pramod Bhagat, Sports
37 S Ballesh Bhajantri, Art
38 Shri Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia, Art
39 Maria Christopher Byrski, Literature and Education (Poland)
40 Acharya Chandanaji Social, Work
41 Sulochana Chavan, Art
42 Neeraj Chopra, Sports
43 Shakuntala Choudhary, Social Work
44 Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil, Sports
45 S Damodaran Social, Work
46 Faisal Ali Dar, Sports
47 Jagjit Singh Dardi, Trade and Industry
48 Dr Prokar Dasgupta, Medicine (UK)
49 Aditya Prasad Dash, Science and Engineering
50 Dr Lata Desai, Medicine
51 Malji Bhai Desai, Public Affairs
52 Basanti Devi, Social Work
53 Lourembam Bino Devi, Art
54 Muktamani Devi, Trade and Industry
55 Shyamamani Devi, Art
56 Khalil Dhantejvi (Posthumous), Literature and Education
57 Savaji Bhai Dholakia, Social Work
58 Arjun Singh Dhurve, Art
59 Dr Vijaykumar Vinayak Dongre, Medicine
60 Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Art
61 Dhaneswar Engti, Literature and Education
62 Om Prakash Gandhi, Social Work
63 Narasimha Rao Garikapati, Literature and Education
64 Girdhari Ram Ghonju (Posthumous), Literature and Education
65 Shaibal Gupta (Posthumous), Literature and Education
66 Narasingha Prasad Guru, Literature and Education
67 Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan (Posthumous), Art
68 Ryuko Hira, Trade and Industry (Japan)
69 Sosamma Iype, Animal Husbandry
70 Avadh Kishore Jadia, Literature and Education
71 Sowcar Janaki, Art
72 Tara Jauhar, Literature and Education
73 Vandana Kataria, Sports
74 HR Keshavamurthy, Art
75 Rutger Kortenhorst, Literature and Education (Ireland)
76 P Narayana Kurup, Literature and Education
77 Avani Lekhara, Sports
78 Moti Lal Madan, Science and Engineering
79 Shivnath Mishra, Art
80 Dr Narendra Prasad Misra (Posthumous), Medicine
81 Darshanam Mogilaiah, Art
82 Guruprasad Mohapatra (Posthumous), Civil Service
83 Thavil Kongampattu A Vmurugaiyan, Art
84 R Muthukannammal, Art
85 Abdul Khader Nadakattin, Grassroots Innovation
86 Amai Mahalinga Naik, Agriculture
87 Tsering Namgyal, Art
88 AKC Natarajan, Art
89 VL Nghaka, Literature and Education
90 Sonu Nigam, Art
91 Ram Sahay Panday, Art
92 Chirapat Prapandavidya, Literature and Education (Thailand)
93 KV Rabiya, Social Work
94 Anil Kumar Rajvanshi, Science and Engineering
95 Sheesh Ram, Art
96 Ramachandraiah, Art
97 Dr Sunkara Venkata Adinarayana Rao, Medicine
98 Gamit Ramilaben Raysingbhai, Social Work
99 Padmaja Reddy, Art
100 Guru Tulku Rinpoche, Spiritualism
101 Brahmanand Sankhwalkar, Sports
102 Vidyanand Sarek, Literature and Education
103 Kali Pada Saren, Literature and Education
104 Dr Veeraswamy Seshiah, Medicine
105 Prabhaben Shah, Social Work
106 Dilip Shahani, Literature and Education
107 Ram Dayal Sharma, Art
108 Vishwamurti Shastri, Literature and Education
109 Tatiana Lvovna Shaumyan, Literature and Education (Russia)
110 Siddhalingaiah (Posthumous), Literature and Education
111 Kaajee Singh, Art
112 Konsam Ibomcha Singh, Art
113 Prem Singh, Social Work
114 Seth Pal Singh, Agriculture
115 Vidya Vindu Singh, Literature and Education
116 Baba Iqbal Singh, Social Work
117 Dr Bhimsen Singhal, Medicine
118 Sivananda, Yoga
119 Ajay Kumar Sonkar, Science and Engineering
120 Ajita Srivastava, Art
121 Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swami, Spiritualism
122 Balaji Tambe (Posthumous), Medicine
123 Raghuvendra Tanwar, Literature and Education
124 Kamlakar Tripathi, Medicine
125 Lalita Vakil, Art
126 Durga Bai Vyam, Art
127 Jyantkumar Maganlal Vyas, Science and Engineering
128 Badaplin War, Literature and Education