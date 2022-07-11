Jalpaiguri, WB: One of the oldest surviving tigers in India died early Monday. The Royal Bengal Tiger nicknamed Raja died at the age of 25 years and 10 months at a rescue centre and rehabilitation centre at Alipurduar's Madarihat in Bengal.

Normally, tigers live up to 16 years in the wild and up to 28-30 years in captivity, according to some reports. Raja was one of the longest surviving tigers in the country only second to another tiger that had lived upto 26 years in captivity.

“He was one of the oldest tigers in India, and was brought to the Khairabari Leopard Rescue Centre at Jaldapara in north Bengal in August 2008,” said Deepak M, divisional forest officer of Jaldapara.

Raja was brought to a rescue centre in South Khairbari in August 2008, after a crocodile bit off its hind leg in a territorial fight in the Sunderbans, the largest mangrove delta in the world, and home to the famous Royal Bengal Tiger species. The tiger had more than 10 injuries on its body.

The administration of Alipurduar and officials of the forest department along with the zoo staff paid tributes to the Royal Bengal Tiger.