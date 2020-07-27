KOLKATA: In a shocking revelation, a person once infected with COVID-19 can also be a victim of the virus even for the second time, a 45-year-old man from west bengal contracted the coronavirus for the second time within a month.

Generally, it was believed that if a person once infected with COVID-19, and eventually recovers from the virus antibodies are developed which will protect them from getting infected again with the virus, but this incident proves that all those beliefs were baseless.

According to reports, this 45-year-old man who stays in Jalpaiguri city in West Bengal, is working as a staff of a primary healthcare centre and contracted the virus in the second week of June.

After testing positive for the virus, he was admitted to a hospital where he has undergone treatment and cured from the virus. After complete recovery, he joined back his work. But he began to witness the symptoms of COVID-19 for the second time, and underwent a coronavirus test, in which he was tested positive for the virus for the second time.

Even China also reported several instances in which the early patients of COVID-19 were found infected with the virus even for the second-time. This is raising an alarm among the health officials about the efficacy of the antibodies developed in coronavirus infected persons after they have contracted the virus for the first time.

Even the World Health Organisation(WHO), said that we cannot consider the people infected with COVID-19 as risk free for the virus, as there are pretty chances for them to get infected with the virus for the second time. WHO said that currently there is no evidence to prove that COVID-19 recovered have antibodies present which can protect them from second infection.