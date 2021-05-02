West Bengal Elections 2021: Meme Fest After BJP Loses To Mamata Banerjee

With the counting of votes for the recently concluded Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, and Assam underway, the enthusiasm on Twitter is palpable. Everyone was waiting for the final results in West Bengal, and Mamata Banerjee was re-elected as Chief Minister for the third time, with the TMC winning over 200 seats.

It is known that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah did an election campaign in West Bengal. Mamtha Banerjee, on the other hand, who was injured, campaigned in a wheelchair. Mamatha Banarjee is in lead with 204 Assembly constitutes out of 209 whereas, BJP is leading with 78. This nail-biting victory leads to memes on BJP

The top trends on Twitter were around Assembly Election 2021. Since early leads began pouring in this morning, hashtags like # ElectionResult and # KamalHaasan have been trending high on the microblogging site. The number of Twitter users find comic memes.

Here are the funny election memes:

After held back to back rallies & only care for election around 2-3 months... Now @AmitShah be like:- #ElectionResults #BengalElection2021 pic.twitter.com/ZA9a4wifLc — Ronnie (@ronnie0045) May 2, 2021

Khela Hobe... The game is on pic.twitter.com/sE3VRE5sLJ — Ravi Nair (@t_d_h_nair) May 2, 2021