KOLKATA: As the COVID-19 cases in West Bengal increasing by each passing and crossed 15,000-mark, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee On Wednesday announced the extension of lockdown till July 31 as a preventive measure to contain the further spread of the virus in the state.

Earlier the state government proposed lockdown was to end on June 30.

West Bengal CM after holding an all-party meeting In Kolkatta over the current situation due to COVID-19 in the state, announced that lockdown will be further extended till July 31 with certain relaxations in the state.

As per the announcement of the state government the relaxations which were already announced will continue the same.

West Bengal registered 445 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with this the total number of coronavirus cases increased to 15,173. A total of 591 died to coronavirus in the state till Wednesday.

Banerjee said that all the schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed till July 31 in the state.

All works in government offices will continue with minimal strength by following all precautionary measures including social distancing, she said.

CM said that all the shopping malls, restaurants will remain open as per the guidelines from the Centre.

Places of worship will also remain open for devotees, with all the safety measures, she said.

Banerjee said that transportation facilities like trains and metro will continue to remain inoperational till July 31.

She urged people to stay safe and confined to their home. CM added that all the people had suffered for three months due to COVID-19 lockdown and the next three months will also be very difficult for them but staying alive at this time is much important than anything.