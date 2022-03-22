West Bengal: 7 People Set Afire In Birbhum, SIT To Probe Case

At least seven people were killed in a fire early on Tuesday. Seven bodies were retrieved from a single house. The incident took place at Bogtui village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district.

According to the reports, a group of miscreants has allegedly locked up five houses with the residents inside and set them on fire. Some locals alleged that they were set fire to avenge the murder of a Trinamool Congress leader. TMC's panchayat leader, Bhadu Pradhan, was killed in Birbhum's Rampurhat on Monday.

Anubrata Mondal, the party’s district unit president, dismissed all the reports and said that the houses caught fire because of a short circuit. He further added, "The villagers died when their houses caught fire because of the short circuit. There was no violence last night."

The West Bengal government formed SIT, comprising senior police officers, to probe the murder of seven persons in the Birbhum district.

Also Read: ​Meet Padma Awards Winners from Telangana