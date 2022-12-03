West Bengal: 3 Killed in Blast at TMC Leader’s Residence

At least three people were killed and several injured in a blast at a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader’s home in East Medinipur, West Bengal on Saturday. This incident happened ahead of senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee’s rally in the district.

According to reports, the incident took place in Bhupatinagar area, only 1.5 km from Contai town where TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to address a public meeting.

“The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway. The impact due to the blast was so powerful that the mud house with a thatched roof was blown off the incident,” a senior police officer said.

Both BJP and TMC parties are gearing up for the panchayat polls in the state scheduled to be held early next year.

