Welcome Back Air India! Tweeted Ratan Tata , the Tata Sons chairman emeritus of Friday confirming the news of the Tata Sons winning the bid of the government-owned Air India carrier. He also shared an old photograph of the company's former chairman JRD Tata getting down from an Air India aircraft. "The Tata Group winning the bid for Air India is great news! While admittedly it will take considerable effort to rebuild Air India, it will hopefully provide a very strong market opportunity to the Tata group's presence in the aviation industry," Ratan Tata tweeted.

Welcome back, Air India 🛬🏠 pic.twitter.com/euIREDIzkV — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 8, 2021

