UP : Wedding Called-off Midway as Groom Fails to Count Currency Notes

Agra: In yet another bizarre reason, a 21-year-old bride in Uttar Pradesh’s Farukhabad district called off her wedding as the groom failed to count currency notes. The incident took place in Durgapur village of Mohammadabad Kotwali area.

The priest, who was officiating the wedding, noticed an unusual behaviour in the groom during rituals. He informed the girl’s family and the bride Reeta Singh got up and left the stage.

Following this, the groom’s family raised an objection and had a verbal spat with the girl’s household. As the heated argument was getting out of control, the police were called.

The bride’s family claimed they were kept in the dark about the mental condition of the groom. They said the matchmaker was a known person therefore they did not meet the boy and the groom’s family have broken their trust.

“Marriages usually happen in good faith and the mediator was a close relative, so we trusted him and did not meet the guy. When the priest told us about his odd behaviour, we decided to conduct a test and gave him 30 currency notes of Rs 10 to count which he could not. After knowing about his condition, she refused to marry him,” the girl’s family said.

