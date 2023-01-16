Thiruvananthapuram: Face masks make their comeback in Kerala amid concerns about a possible spike in Covid infection across the country.

The state government has made wearing of face masks mandatory for people in crowded areas, places of work and other gatherings. The order issued on January 12, 2023 advised people to follow the SMS – Soap (handwashing), Mask and Social Distancing guideline to curb the spread of COVID infection in the state.

The COVID order also directed the business establishments, cinema theatres and organisers of various events to ensure people follow the COVID-appropriate behaviour during the time they spend in their premises.

The order pertaining to the COVID-19 measures shall remain in force throughout the state for a period of 30 days with effect from January 12, 2023.

