KANPUR: Gangster Vikas Dubey, accused in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur, was killed in a police encounter on Friday morning. Police said that the car where the criminal was travelling overturned and he was injured. He then tried to snatch a gun from an injured policeman and ran. Meanwhile, police caught up with him and surrounded him and asked him to surrender, but he refused and started firing on them. Police said they fired at Dubey in self defence.

As the case took a shocking turn, multiple questions have emerged out of the encounter.

Meanwhile, according to a news agency, passers-by in the encounter site said that they could hear gunshots. One passer-by Ashis Paswan told that they heard gunshots and when they came to see, police asked them to go away. He said they (passers-by) were on their way back home.

When asked if any ambulance arrived at the scene, another passer-by said Dubey was transported in the police's vehicle and everyone has gone to the hospital.

Gangster Vikas Dubey was arrested at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday where he was going to offer prayers at the famous shrine of Mahakaal.

The Madhya Police then handed over Dubey to the Uttar Pradesh Police, who was bringing back the notorious criminal wanted in more than 60 cases, and was shot dead in the encounter, just 30 kms before reaching Kanpur.

Eight policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police, were ambushed in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, where they had gone to arrest Vikas Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops last Friday.

He has been on the run since the intervening night of July 2 and 3.