WCR Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 38 Station Master Posts

West Central Railway Recruitment 2021: The West Central Railway (WCR) has issued notification for applications for 38 Station Master positions. Interested and qualified candidates can apply for the positions online at the West Central Railway's official website (WCR).

It is important to note that the deadline for applications is July 25, 2021.

Any Graduate holder can apply and candidates who only satisfy the qualifying requirements can apply online at the link.

Job Summary

Important Dates:

Date of Publication on the RRC website: 25 June 2021

Opening Date & Time for ONLINE Registration & Filling of Application: 26 June 2021

Closing Date & Time for ONLINE Registration & Filling of Application: 25 July 2021 at 23:59 hrs.

Age Limit:

General candidates (UR) have a maximum age of 40 years, SC/ST candidates have a maximum age of 45 years, and OBC candidates have a maximum age of 43 years.

Salary:

Rs. 61,400 per month.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates can apply for the positions online at the West Central Railway's official website (WCR).

The candidate must submit just one ONLINE application through the RRC's official website (Path – About us-Recruitment-Railway Recruitment Cell-GDCE Notification No. 01/2021).

A single-stage computer-based test (CBT) and aptitude test, as well as document verification and medical examination, will be conducted as part of the recruiting process. On the basis of the above-mentioned recruitment phases, the selection is purely based on merit.