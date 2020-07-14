KOLKATA: A deputy magistrate in West Bengal died due to COVID-19 on Monday, July 13, becoming the first senior government officer to have succumbed to the infection in the state.

Debdutta Ray, who was posted in Hooghly district, died at a private hospital in Serampore.

"The officer tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week and was on home isolation. She was hospitalised yesterday morning after she complained of breathing problems. She died today," an official was quoted saying, as reported by a news agency.

A 2011 batch WBCS executive, Debdatta had worked as BDO at Purulia. She later moved to Chandannagar as the Deputy Magistrate.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences to the family. She personally wrote a letter to Debdatta's husband expressing her gratitude towards the departed soul, called her an 'outstanding Covid warrior.'

“Grieved to hear about the untimely passing away of Debdatta Ray, who was posted as Deputy Magistrate & Deputy Collector in Chandannagar. A young WBCS (Exe) Officer, she was at the forefront fighting the pandemic & displayed outstanding devotion in discharge of her duties,” Banerjee wrote.

"In the forefront of our fight against Covid-19, Debdatta was an outstanding warrior who fought this crisis with extreme courage and determination. I salute her great spirit and sacrifice for the State" Banerjee added.

According to details from a daily, during the migrant inflow into the state during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Debdutta was at the forefront managing them at their special quarantine Centre at Dankuni in Hooghly. She had to manage the stay of the migrant workers and had visited the quarantine Centre for administrative work. It was doubted that she could have contracted the virus from there.

She is survived by her husband and a four-year-old child.

A total of 24 people died due to COVID-19 in West Bengal, taking the total number of such fatalities in the state to 956 on Monday. According to the department, 1,435 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from different districts of the state in the last 24 hours, pushing the infection tally to 31,448.

The number of active cases currently stands at 11,279. Kolkata reported 413 cases.