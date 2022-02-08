Watch: Woman Wears Saree Made Of Blue Lays Packets

Is there anyone who doesn't love to eat potato chips? Obviously, a big No. Nowadays, potato chips are available in different flavours. Generally, after eating anything which we get in the form of packets, one would throw the packet, right! The answer would be yes. But, a girl didn't throw the packets. She stored all the wrappers and thought something amazingly creative. She made a saree out of the potato chips packets. The video was posted on Instagram. In the video, one could see a woman wearing a saree made up of potato chips in front of the camera. Here is the video, just give a look at it.

One of the users wrote, "We all wanna look like a snack" while another one wrote, "Saari ho toh aisi ho warna na ho". One more comment is "As an ardent saree lover and an artist, I feel absolutely repulsed seeing this. People indulge in all sorts of tomfoolery in the name of art these days."

