New Delhi: A video of an assault on a traffic inspector in Delhi is going viral. In this video a man and two girls are shown misbehaving and assaulting the police and traffic personnel. The alleged incident took place in Sangam Vihar area of the national capital.

As per reports, when the police tried to stop a scooty which was coming from the wrong side, it had no front number plate and they were triple-riding on a motorcycle. The girls got angry for stopping them and started beating the policeman.

The traffic inspector, who was assaulted, was taken for medical examination. It is said the policeman has sustained head injuries and is being examined at the hospital. He is stable and under observation. Local police will register a case under relevant sections.

The video is going viral on social media. The video shows the traffic inspector is being pushed and manhandled by the woman and other people trying to resolve the matter.

#WATCH | Delhi: A man and two girls misbehaved with and manhandled Police and Traffic Police personnel. They were stopped as they were triple riding on a motorcycle that was coming from the wrong side and had no front number plate. (Source: Viral video, verified by Police) pic.twitter.com/1ZwP2iBI0N — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2022

Some reports suggest the traffic inspector had come to clear the traffic jam and noticed the girls riding their bike on the wrong side of the road. It’s not known yet what exactly led to the fracas, but the woman who slapped and assaulted the policeman alleged misconduct by the traffic inspector.

