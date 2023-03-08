Watch: Visiting Top US Official Celebrates Holi with Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: It was a riot of colours at a Holi celebration at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence here on Wednesday. Visiting US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo joined the celebrations with Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The top US official was seen getting smeared with Holi colours and dancing to the drum beats. The Holi celebrations were also attended by Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Piyush Goyal, ANurag Thakur and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

“It's an honour for me to be here on such a holiday. I felt so welcomed by the Minister, it's fantastic. Happy Holi!,” Raimondo told ANI.

Delhi: US Commerce secretary Gina Raimondo, Indian Defence minister Rajnath Singh celebrate Holi pic.twitter.com/bfVLCYJla3 — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 8, 2023

Raimondo is on a four-day visit to India to participate in the Indo-US Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum which is scheduled to be held on March 10.

