Watch Viral Video: School Bus Runs Over Biker Who Attempted to Overtake

Dec 22, 2022, 09:08 IST
- Sakshi Post

A person died after getting trampled by the school bus while overtaking it on Pimpri Chinchwad road in Pune. 

The horrific accident video went viral on social media. 

The deceased has been identified as Shailesh Gajana Jagtap. He was riding his bike from Pimple Gurav area of Chinchwad when he tried to overtake a school bus, but his bike slipped on the white coloured strip on the road and he was pulled directly under the school bus and got run over by it .

Jagtap died on the spot immediately after the horrific incident. The CCTV footage of this accident has now gone viral.

