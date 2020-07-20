BANGALORE: Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients organised a flash mob at a COVID-19 care centre in the Bellary district of Karnataka on Sunday. To distract themselves from the pandemic gloom and lighten up the mood, asymptomatic patients organized a flash mob. The video of the heartening episode, which went viral on social media, shows them dancing to the popular Kannada track 'Mastu Mastu Hudugi'. The song, one of the chartbusters of its time is from a film featuring Kannada star actor Upendra that was released in 1991.

The patients were filmed dancing at Bellary's Government Dental College, which has been converted into a COVID care facility for asymptomatic patients.

The video of the episode went viral on social media and received many praises from the netizens for their gesture. Some of them felt that it would inspire many in a similar state on how to lift themselves up from feeling low after being infected with coronavirus.

Despite their effort to create some fun moments, these patients did not forget basic precautions. They were seen wearing face masks as they maintained social distancing during the flashmob in the video.

As per the latest statistics, Karnataka has registered more than 63,000 cases of COVID-19 while the countrywide cases crossed 11 lakhs on Monday.