February 02, 2021

The Union Budget 2021 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has betrayed Andhra Pradesh, said Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah to a leading English daily. Asserting that AP has got a raw from union budget, the MP rued that the Union Budget was aimed at appeasing voters in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam which will soon go to polls.