Watch: Vande Bharat Train Suffers Damage After Hitting Buffalo Herd in Gujarat

New Delhi: Vande Bharat Superfast Express suffered minor damages after it collided with a herd of buffaloes in Gujarat on Thursday morning, officials said. The front portion of the newly launched Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Superfast Express came off after hitting the cattle on its track.

The incident occurred at 11.15 am between the Gairatpur and Vatva stations when Vande Bharat train was on its way from Mumbai to Gandhinagar, according to the railway officials.

“There was a turn along the path near Vatva that led to a blind spot area. The train was travelling at a speed of about 100 kmph. The front portion of the train made up of fibre was damaged,” a railway spokesperson said, adding no functional part got damaged in the collision.

Four buffaloes suddenly came on the track which led to the mishap. The railway department is counselling the nearby villagers to not leave their cattle near the tracks.

Notably, the indigenously designed semi-high s[eec Vande Bharat train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30. The train has 16 coaches and it can reach 160 kmph in just 140 seconds.