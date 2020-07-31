DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Congress MLA Harish Dhami who slipped and fell into a flooded rivulet in Dharchula area of Pithoragarh had a narrow escape on Thursday. He was later rescued by party workers and supporters who accompanied him and managed to get him out.

The incident took place yesterday when the Uttarakhand MLA was going to meet villagers who were affected due to heavy rainfall, a daily reported.

In a video shared by news agency, the Congress MLA is seen trying to cross a rivulet aling with a dozen others filled with muck, stones and debris.

All of a sudden, in the video, Dhami is seen losing his balance. He falls in the swelling rivulet and is carried away for some distance.

All those who accompanied him came to his rescue and pulled him out of the rivulet.

The MLA told the daily that he was returning and crossing a rivulet when there was a sudden rise in the water level. “The water was filled with heavy muck and flowing debris. I lost control and fell. I got carried away for some distance, but over a dozen people who were accompanying me, managed to save me and get me out of the rivulet,” Uttarakhand Congress MLA Harish Dhami was quoted as saying.

He said that he received minor injuries but was given first aid by the Indian Army personnel who were there near the accident site.

