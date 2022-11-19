Watch: Two Injured in Moving Auto Rickshaw Blast in Mangaluru, Probe On 

Mangaluru: At least two people have been injured in an autorickshaw blast in Mangaluru city of Karnataka on Saturday. Following the blast, the security in the city has been tightened. As per the reports the driver and the passenger sitting in the auto have suffered burns due to explosion and were shifted to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

The blast took place in the Naguri area of the city. Reports suggest it as a cooker blast as a cooker was recovered from the mangled body of the vehicle. The Mangaluru police and forensic team reached to collect the clues from the site of the explosion.

Also Read: Explosion in Residential Building of Russia’s Island Sakhalin Leaves Nine Dead