Watch: Swing Comes Crashing Down, 50 People Injured

In a very tragic incident, a swing broke mid-air in Mohali during a fair on Sunday and crashed down from a height of 50 feet with nearly 50 people on board. All the injured have been shifted to a hospital soon after the accident. Civil Doctor Dr Subhas said that as many as five persons were admitted and their condition is said to be stable.

Visuals may disturb you. Major accident in Mohali Phase-8. झूला accident. 10 seriously injured, were rushed to hospital. One woman in Fortis with serious injuries. #mohali #mohaliaccident #PunjabPolice @DGPPunjabPolice pic.twitter.com/fr1UxcOD4L — Bhaskar Mukherjee (@mukherjibhaskar) September 4, 2022

"What we have come to know so far is that they had the permission to organise the show. However, no one would be spared if there is a mistake committed on their part. Strict action will be taken according to the law. We have admitted all the injured persons to the civil hospital," said DSP Harsimran Singh Bal.

According to an official, the organisers of the fair initially had permission to organise the event till September 4 and a board notifying the extension of the deadline until September 11 was put up at the spot.

Also Read: Netizens Reaction After Asia Cup 2022 India-Pakistan Match Super 4