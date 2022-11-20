Watch: Stray Cow Enters ICU Ward in Madhya Pradesh Hospital

Rajgarh (MP): Wandering of stray animals in the hospital premises is not an uncommon sight. However, in a shocking incident a stray cow managed to gain entry into the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in Rajgarh district.

In the now viral video clip, the cow was seen roaming freely and eating medical waste from the garbage bins in the ward. It is said the video was shot on Friday. The security staff was not available to chase the cow away.

The hospital management has sent a show-cause notice to the agency responsible for the hospital security. After the incident came to light, the district health officer (DHO) suspended a security guard and two other staff members from their service.

A cow reached the ICU of the Government Hospital in Rajgarh (MP) to inquire about the condition of the patients. There was no time left for well-being, before she could ask anything, the patient's family members chased her away. Tell me, does anyone do this? pic.twitter.com/EV6pd6lsCG — Kaustuv Ray (@kaustuvray) November 19, 2022

“I have taken notice of the situation and have taken action against the ward boy and security guard. This incident is from our old COVID ICU ward,” Dr Rajendra Kataria, Civil Surgeon at the District hospital, told ANI.

(With ANI inputs)