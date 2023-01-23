Watch: SpiceJet Passenger Deplaned After He Touched Female Crew Member Inappropriately

New Delhi: Budget carrier SpiceJet informed that a passenger was “offloaded” at the Delhi airport on Monday over unruly behaviour with a female cabin crew, the airline informed in a statement.

Sources said the passengers was deboarded because he allegedly touched one of the female crew members in an inappropriate manner. The incident occurred on a Delhi to Hyderabad flight.

The airline further said another person who was accompanying him was also deplaned. Later, the two passengers were handed over to the Indira Gandhi International Airport police station for further action.

The video shared by ANI shows the cabin crew member and the unruly passengers in a verbal spat following the bad touch from one of the male passengers onboard.

#WATCH | "Unruly & inappropriate" behaviour by a passenger on the Delhi-Hyderabad SpiceJet flight at Delhi airport today The passenger and & a co-passenger were deboarded and handed over to the security team at the airport pic.twitter.com/H090cPKjWV — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023

“On January 23, 2023, SpiceJet wet-leased Corendon aircraft was scheduled to operate SG-8133 (Delhi - Hyderabad). During boarding at Delhi, one passenger behaved in an unruly and inappropriate manner, harassing and causing disturbance to the cabin crew. The crew informed the PIC and security staff of the same. The said passenger and a co-passenger, who were travelling together, were offloaded and handed over to the security team,” SpiceJet release said.

