Watch: Several Injured During Ravan Dahan in Haryana

Oct 05, 2022, 20:44 IST
Yamunanagar : Several people were injured during Ravan Dahan when the burning effigy fell on the people who had gathered to celebrate the Dussehra ceremony in Yamunanagar on Wednesday.

In the video tweeted by ANI, many spectators went closer to the burning effigies during the Ravan Dahan ceremony. The almost burned up effigy’s structure fell over the people resulting in injuries. 

Further details are awaited.

