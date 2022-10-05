Watch: Several Injured During Ravan Dahan in Haryana

Yamunanagar : Several people were injured during Ravan Dahan when the burning effigy fell on the people who had gathered to celebrate the Dussehra ceremony in Yamunanagar on Wednesday.

In the video tweeted by ANI, many spectators went closer to the burning effigies during the Ravan Dahan ceremony. The almost burned up effigy’s structure fell over the people resulting in injuries.

#WATCH | Haryana: A major accident was averted during Ravan Dahan in Yamunanagar where the effigy of Ravana fell on the people gathered. Some people were injured. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/ISk8k1YWkH — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

Further details are awaited.

