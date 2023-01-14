Watch: Road Rage Over Honking in Delhi, Car Driver Drags Man on Bonnet in Rajouri Garden

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man was hit by a car and dragged on its bonnet in Rajouri Garden of New Delhi. The video of this latest road rage is going viral on social media prompting quick action from the police. A case of road rage has been registered against the driver, police said.

As per reports, a squabble between two men over honking took an ugly turn and the enraged car driver hit the other man with his car and the man fell on his car’s bonnet. The car driver didn’t stop there. He dragged the man for half-a-kilometre on the vehicle’s bonnet in the Rajouri Garden area.

Taking swift action, the police traced the car driver by the number of the car and he is currently being interrogated.

The accused driver is charged under section 279 (rash driving), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

